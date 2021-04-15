City Union Bank Q4 Net Profit to Rs 167 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects City Union Bank to report net profit at Rs 167 crore (down 2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 499 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 19.5% Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 400 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

