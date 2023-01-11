City Union Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 26.7% YoY to Rs. 248.5 cr: Emkay

City Union Bank | CMP: Rs 179.15 | The scrip was down over 5 percent after the bank said the RBI has found divergence in additional gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of the bank amounting to Rs 259 crore in the fiscal year 2022. The divergence to the tune of Rs 259 crore consists of 13 borrower accounts with an outstanding balance of more than Rs 1 crore for an amount of Rs 230 crore and 218 borrowers with an outstanding balance of less than Rs 1 crore for an amount of Rs 29 crore.

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects City Union Bank to report net profit at Rs. 248.5 crore up 26.7% year-on-year (down 10.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 571.2 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 23.4% Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 456 crore.

