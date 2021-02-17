CII urges PM Modi to permit private sector to vaccinate employees: Report

Vaccination drive began in India on January 16

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit the private sector to vaccinate their workforce, reports said on February 17.

The move would not only aid the workers in organised sector, but also the "surrounding communities", NDTV reported after accessing the CII proposal to the government.

The expenditure which would be incurred to vaccinate the employees and local communities should be "part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)", the trade association body added.

The news channel, citing a letter written to PM Modi by CII chief Uday Kotak on January 14, claimed that a recommendation was also made to allow hospitals to vaccinate their paying clients.

"Hospitals [should] be allowed to vaccinate critical patients and paying clients, eventually, for ensuring that the vaccine reaches all in the shortest possible time period, while not diverting resources from the Government's strategy of beneficiaries," the letter reportedly stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Involving the private sector in the vaccination drive would end up in increasing vaccine coverage, and "would better meet the requirements of a large and diversified country like India", the CII said, as per the report.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in a media briefing on February 15, said no decision has been taken so far on opening up the private market for vaccines.

"This is an emergency use authorisation (EUA), and during the course of EUA, it is the responsibility of the govt to keep things under control, that is why it is not been opened up for private market," he said.

According to the government, 89,99,230 beneficiaries, including healthcare and frontline workers, were vaccinated in India till the early hours of February 17. The government, under the next phase of vaccination, will administer the doses to persons aged above 50 and those with comorbidities.