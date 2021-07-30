CII, Serum Institute of India join hands for vaccination drive in small towns, rural areas

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), on July 30, said that it had entered into an agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII) to expand vaccination across small towns and rural areas to ensure wide coverage.

The vaccination partnership will also cover healthcare providers.

“India’s post-pandemic growth critically rests on how soon the eligible population is vaccinated and economic activities can return to normal. CII aims to connect the community, hospitals and corporates to fast-track vaccination, and the partnership with Serum Institute will help catalyze industry participation to reach out to communities at large," said T V Narendran, President, CII.

"Our partnership with CII will be a good way to close the gaps, as there is plenty of supply of Covishield available for distribution”, said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India.

As per a pan India survey by the Indian Industry, it was revealed that there is a requirement of over 7 million single dose vaccines. The survey was conducted by collecting responses from over 3000 companies in 196 cities.

As of 23 July 2021, a total of 34,75,301 (3.4 million) single doses have been administered through 430 camps held across the country by the CII and the CII Foundation, it said.

To further scale up the efforts of the ongoing vaccination drive, CII is mapping vaccination needs state-wise and setting up vaccination camps along with its members focusing on reaching Tier 2 / 3 cities and rural areas.

The vaccination programme is accompanied by an intensive communication campaign. The initial campaign on the importance of masking with the tagline “Aap insaan hai, bhagwan nahi” ran successfully on several television channels and media. CII is now launching another campaign on vaccine hesitancy to be widely disseminated to target communities, said the release.