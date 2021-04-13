Cholamandalam Invesment Q4 PAT seen up 1,055.6% YoY to Rs 493 cr: Sharekhan

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings | HDFC AMC reduced its stake in the company to 4.94 percent from 7.08 percent earlier via open market transactions.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Cholamandalam Invesment to report net profit at Rs 493 crore up 1,055.6% year-on-year (up 20.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,388 crore, according to Sharekhan.

