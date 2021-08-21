CCPA initiates class action proceedings against 9 firms for failing to refund payments during COVID-19

Digital Payment | Representative image

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on August 21 informed that they have begun “class action proceedings” against 9 firms for failing to refund payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency has already initiated action on firms for not displaying the "country of origin" on the products, the Times of India reported. Among the firms on whom actions have been taken include online travel companies, a social media firm, and an e-commerce firm.

For the first time, a class action suit provisions have been invoked to protect a group of consumers.

Formed in 2020 under the Consumer Protection Act, the CCPA has the mandate to regulate matters related to unfair trade practices, consumer rights, and false or misleading advertisements.

According to the norms, firms have been issued instructions to comply with the CCPA orders. If the firms fail to comply with the instructions, CCPA may file class action suits in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

Earlier 0n January 1, 2021, the Central Consumer Protection Authority issued show cause notices to firms for misleading and misguiding advertisements during the COVID-19 pandemic.