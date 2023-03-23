English
    Canara Bank sells stake in Russian joint venture to SBI for Rs 121 crore

    PTI
    March 23, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
    Canara Bank on Thursday said it has sold its stake in Russian joint venture Commercial Indo Bank LLC (CIBL) to the other venture partner State Bank of India (SBI) for about Rs 121.29 crore.

    CIBL, incorporated in 2003, is a joint venture in Russia between SBI (60 per cent) and Canara Bank (40 per cent).

    Canara Bank, in a regulatory filing, said it has received the entire consideration amount equivalent to Rs 121.29 crore on Thursday for the sale of its stake.

    The Bengaluru-based state-owned bank entered into the agreement for sale on November 11, 2022.

