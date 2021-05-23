Cairn Energy tax dispute: Open to an amicable solution, says Centre

New Delhi has filed an appeal against the order but the UK based Energy firm has started identifying Indian assets overseas, including bank accounts [File image: Cairn Energy]

The Centre on May 23 said that it is open to an amicable solution to the Cairn dispute. It also stated that the CEO and the representatives of Cairn Energy have approached the government for discussions to resolve the matter.

In a release, Finance Ministry also rubbished reports claiming that it asked state-owned banks to "withdraw funds from foreign currency accounts abroad in anticipation of the potential seizure of such accounts with regard to the Cairn legal dispute".

"Government of India is vigorously defending its case in this legal dispute. It is a fact that the Government has filed an application on March 22, 2021, to set aside the highly flawed December 2020 international arbitral award in The Hague Court of Appeal," the statement said.

After winning the appeal in an arbitration tribunal in The Hague, the Scottish firm has threatened to seize Indian sovereign assets overseas which it can do so in the event of New Delhi failing to return over $1.7 billion that the arbitration tribunal has ordered after rescinding a retrospective tax demand.

New Delhi has filed an appeal against the order but the UK based Energy firm has started identifying Indian assets overseas, including bank accounts, that could be seized in the absence of a settlement, which Cairn says it is still pursuing.

The company has registered its claim against India in courts in the United States, Britain, France, the Netherlands, Singapore and Quebec, moves that could make it easier to seize assets and enforce the arbitration award.

