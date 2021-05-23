MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cairn Energy tax dispute: Open to an amicable solution, says Centre

The government said that the CEO and representatives of Cairn Energy have approached it for discussions to resolve the matter.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
New Delhi has filed an appeal against the order but the UK based Energy firm has started identifying Indian assets overseas, including bank accounts [File image: Cairn Energy]

New Delhi has filed an appeal against the order but the UK based Energy firm has started identifying Indian assets overseas, including bank accounts [File image: Cairn Energy]

The Centre on May 23 said that it is open to an amicable solution to the Cairn dispute. It also stated that the CEO and the representatives of Cairn Energy have approached the government for discussions to resolve the matter.

In a release, Finance Ministry also rubbished reports claiming that it asked state-owned banks to "withdraw funds from foreign currency accounts abroad in anticipation of the potential seizure of such accounts with regard to the Cairn legal dispute".

"Government of India is vigorously defending its case in this legal dispute. It is a fact that the Government has filed an application on March 22, 2021, to set aside the highly flawed December 2020 international arbitral award in The Hague Court of Appeal," the statement said.

After winning the appeal in an arbitration tribunal in The Hague, the Scottish firm has threatened to seize Indian sovereign assets overseas which it can do so in the event of New Delhi failing to return over $1.7 billion that the arbitration tribunal has ordered after rescinding a retrospective tax demand.

New Delhi has filed an appeal against the order but the UK based Energy firm has started identifying Indian assets overseas, including bank accounts, that could be seized in the absence of a settlement, which Cairn says it is still pursuing.

Close

Related stories

The company has registered its claim against India in courts in the United States, Britain, France, the Netherlands, Singapore and Quebec, moves that could make it easier to seize assets and enforce the arbitration award.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Cairn Energy #India
first published: May 23, 2021 02:43 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.