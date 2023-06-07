Cabinet okays plan to increase Gurugram metro connectivity

For representational purpose.

The Union Cabinet on June 6 approved the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry's proposal to increase metro connectivity in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Cabinet okayed metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City with spur to Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram covering the distance of 28.5 km. It will have 27 stations on the route.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Haryana metro connectivity project to cost Rs 5,453 crore and will be completed in four years. The minister further said by 2030-31, around 17 lakh people will get employment due to this extension of metro line.

This will be a standard gauge line of 1435 mm (5 ft 8.5 inches) and the entire project will be elevated.

The project is to be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) which will be set up as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Union government and state government after sanction order is issued.

As of date, there is no metro line in old Gurugram. The main feature of this line is to connect New Gurugram with old Gurugram. This network will connect with Indian railway station.

In next phase, it will provide connectivity to IGI airport. Also, it will provide overall economic development in the area.