MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cabinet approves Rs 1.31 lakh crore PM POSHAN Scheme for school students

PM-POSHAN scheme will subsume the existing Mid-day meal scheme.

Shreeja Singh
September 29, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
Representational Image (Reuters)

Representational Image (Reuters)

The cabinet on September 29 approved a Rs. 1.31 lakh crore nutrition-focussed scheme for students.

The Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana is expected to benefit 11.80 crore students from over 11.20 lakh government and government aided schools in the country.

PM POSHAN will have a financial outlay of 54,061 crore from the Central government and Rs. 31,733.17 crore form the states and union territories have been approved. The Central government will bear additional cost of Rs. 45,000 crore on food grains.

Addressing the briefing, Union Minister Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting said that the scheme will be operational for 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025 -26.

Under the scheme, mid day meals will be provided in the schools.

Close

Related stories

PM-POSHAN scheme will subsume the existing Mid-day meal scheme. It will be run in partnership with state governments, Thakur said.

The government will also promote School Nutrition Gardens in schools to give children first hand experience with nature and gardening.

"Special provision is made for providing supplementary nutrition items to children in aspirational districts and districts with high prevalence of Anemia," Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Farmers Producer Organizations and Women Self Help Groups will be involved in the implementation of scheme under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, the ministry said.

Social audit will be made mandatory for all the districts under the scheme.

 
Shreeja Singh
Tags: #Anurag Thakur #Cabinet Briefing #government schools #mid-day meal #PM Poshan #students
first published: Sep 29, 2021 03:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.