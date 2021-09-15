Cabinet approves moratorium of four years for telcos to pay AGR dues

Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have been trying to get their AGR dues reduced through legal means but so far all their efforts have failed.

In a big relief to the debt-strapped telcos - Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, the Cabinet on September 15 announced a moratorium of four years for the payment of the Aggregated Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

The decision is expected to offer interim cash flow relief to the sector where two of the three largest private telcos are saddled with dues.

The Supreme Court had in October 2019 mandated that telecom operators pay Rs 1,19,292 crore to the Department of Telecommunications as AGR dues. Of this, Bharti Airtel’s dues are pegged at Rs 43,980 crore, while Vodafone Idea’s dues were Rs 58,254 crore.

However, later in September 2020, the Supreme Court had granted 10 years to the operators to make staggered payments of the AGR dues, including penalty, interest and interest on penalty through March 31, 2031. This was despite the Cabinet recommending a 20-year time frame for the payment of the AGR dues.

This comes six weeks after billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla resigned as chairman of loss-making Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on August 4.

Vodafone Idea, promoted by Aditya Birla Group and UK’s Vodafone Group, has paid Rs 7854 crore as AGR dues and needs to pay Rs 9,000 crore as its next AGR installment which falls due on March 2022. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 18,000 crore as AGR dues to pay less than Rs 4,500 as its next AGR installment.

The total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30, 2021, of Vodafone Idea stood at Rs 1,91,590 crore, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,06,010 crore and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of Rs 62,180 crore that are due to the government.

Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have been trying to get their AGR dues reduced through legal means but so far all their efforts have failed. In fact, the telcos had even moved a review petition for a July order which had junked their pleas for recalculation of their AGR liabilities saying that there have been arithmetical errors on the part of the telecom department in calculating the dues.

Bharti Airtel had estimated its AGR dues at Rs 18,000 crore and Vodafone Idea at Rs 25,000 crore.

Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel had last month called for a hike in tariffs and a cut in government levies to save the telecom industry.

All the telecom companies in India are required to pay a part of their revenues as spectrum charges and license fee to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for using the spectrum owned by the government.

In the definition of AGR, DOT said that the telcos must pay all the revenue earned by them, including from non-telecom sources such as sale of assets and deposit interests.

The telecom companies opposed this and challenged the DOT's definiton of AGR at several forums including the Supreme Court of India. However, the apex court upheld DOT's definition of AGR and asked the telcos to clear the dues.