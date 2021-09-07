MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Byju's acquires online test preparation platform Gradeup, to rebrand it as Byju’s Exam Prep

The ed-tech company said that Gradeup will be rebranded as Byju's Exam Prep and will help it grow its presence in the online competitive examination preparation category.

Priyanka Iyer
September 07, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
Byju's founder Byju Raveendran

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran

Ed-tech player Byju’s on September 7 said it has acquired online exam preparation platform Gradeup in a bid to bolster the ed-tech’s presence in the fast-growing online competitive examination preparation category. The acquisition will also help BYJU’s harness Gradeup’s student reach, the company added.

Gradeup will be rebranded as Byju’s Exam Prep and will cater to students preparing for 150+ exams over 25 exam categories covering Govt Jobs and PG Entrance Exams such as IAS, GATE, CAT, Bank PO/Clerk, Defence, UGC-NET, etc.

Speaking about the acquisition, Byju Raveendran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Byju’s, said, “Our focus has always been on ensuring that every learner has access to the highest quality of teachers and content to help them learn better. With Gradeup on board, we will be able to further scale and expand our test-prep offerings in postgraduate level exams. Gradeup has already proved its mettle and we are excited to join forces with the seasoned team. We aim to bring our complementary strengths and expertise together to create engaging and personalised learning experiences.”

This is the fifth acquisition by Byju’s in the past one year after coding firms Whitehat Jr and Toppr, offline test preparation firms Aakash Educational Services and Great Learning.

Shobhit Bhatnagar, CEO of Gradeup, said, “By combining live classes, assessments, and quality study material, we have built a highly specialised offering for students preparing for competitive exams. Together with BYJU’S, we will accelerate our growth and expand our reach across the country. Further, we will leverage their strengths in content to deepen our current product offering and broaden our coverage of exams.”

Close

Related stories

In an interview with Moneycontrol in July, Raveendran had said that the company will evaluate Initial Public Offering (IPO) plans in 12 to 18 months. However, the company has raised a total of 1.5 billion in the last 18 months and its valuation stands at $16.5 billion.

The last fundraise was of $350 million from UBS, Blackstone, ADQ, Phoenix Rising and Zoom founder Eric Yuan in June. Moneycontrol reported on August 25 that Byju's is in talks to raise $500 million more in a debt round via term loan B.
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #business news #Byjus’ #ed-tech #Gradeup #Online Tutoring
first published: Sep 7, 2021 08:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.