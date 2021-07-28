Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8700: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech is the largest cement manufacturer in India with a domestic capacity of 111.4 MT (23% of total market) with a leadership position in most regions (excluding east). It has grown through organic and inorganic routes and added around ~30 MT of capacity in the last three years.It has shown its capability to successfully integrate the acquired assets and ramped-up its utilisations in a profitable manner The company is now focusing on fast growing market of eastern India, which accounts for 10.2 MT of its total 19.6 MT planned expansion over FY21-23E

Outlook

With a target to become net debt free by FY23E and expected RoCE of 17%+, we remain positive on company. Hence, we maintain BUY rating We value UltraTech at Rs 8,700 i.e. 17x FY23E EV/EBITDA

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

