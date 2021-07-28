MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8700 in its research report dated July 23, 2021.

Broker Research
July 28, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement


UltraTech is the largest cement manufacturer in India with a domestic capacity of 111.4 MT (23% of total market) with a leadership position in most regions (excluding east). It has grown through organic and inorganic routes and added around ~30 MT of capacity in the last three years.It has shown its capability to successfully integrate the acquired assets and ramped-up its utilisations in a profitable manner The company is now focusing on fast growing market of eastern India, which accounts for 10.2 MT of its total 19.6 MT planned expansion over FY21-23E


Outlook


With a target to become net debt free by FY23E and expected RoCE of 17%+, we remain positive on company. Hence, we maintain BUY rating  We value UltraTech at Rs 8,700 i.e. 17x FY23E EV/EBITDA


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jul 28, 2021 10:08 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.