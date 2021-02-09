Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 328: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors

Q3FY21 consolidated PAT improved by a stellar 91.4% y-o-y, driven by a rich product mix, better-than-expected rise in gross margins and strong cost-control measures in JLR and standalone businesses. We expect TAMO’s earnings to get positive in FY2022E and 38.1% in FY2023E, driven by a 15.2% revenue CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 140-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock trades at an attractive at P/E multiple of 10.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 3x its FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

We recommend a Buy on Tata Motors with a PT of Rs. 328, considering resilient numbers in Q3FY21, all-round strong performance, robust FCF for JLR and standalone businesses, sharp fall in debt and better earnings visibility.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.