Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 328: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 328 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors


Q3FY21 consolidated PAT improved by a stellar 91.4% y-o-y, driven by a rich product mix, better-than-expected rise in gross margins and strong cost-control measures in JLR and standalone businesses. We expect TAMO’s earnings to get positive in FY2022E and 38.1% in FY2023E, driven by a 15.2% revenue CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 140-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock trades at an attractive at P/E multiple of 10.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 3x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We recommend a Buy on Tata Motors with a PT of Rs. 328, considering resilient numbers in Q3FY21, all-round strong performance, robust FCF for JLR and standalone businesses, sharp fall in debt and better earnings visibility.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Motors
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:53 pm

