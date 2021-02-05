MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 301: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 301 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

Broker Research
February 05, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors (TML) reported stellar Q3FY21 results. Consolidated sales rose 5.5% YoY to Rs 75,654 crore (JLR sales down 6.5%, India sales up ~35%). Consolidated margins were at near six year high of 16.9% (JLR 15.8%, India 7.4%) on the back of sharp ~500 bps savings in other expenses on percentage of sales basis and softer than expected gross margin contraction. Consolidated PAT was at Rs 2,941 crore. Tata Sons holding, post conversion of warrants as of January 2021, was at 45.8%.


Outlook


We maintain BUY, valuing TML at Rs 301 on SOTP basis (10x, 3.25x FY23E EV/EBITDA to standalone business & JLR respectively; earlier target Rs 210).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.