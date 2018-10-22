App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Chemicals: SMC Global Securities

iIvestors can buy in the range of Rs 660-665 levels for the upside target of Rs 710-720 levels and a stop loss below Rs 630.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
 
 
SMC Global Securities

Tata Chemicals made a 52-week low at Rs 622 on 9th October 2018 and a 52-week high of Rs. 787.50 on 4th May 2018. The 200-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently placed at Rs 700.53.

The stock gave a sharp correction from its all-time high of Rs 787 levels to Rs 620 in a short span of time and formed a reversal candle on the weekly charts.

Thereafter, a follow-up buying was also witnessed as the stock ended with gains of over 2 percent last week and has managed to close above 100-WEMA, which also gave a positive outlook for the stock.

Therefore, investors can buy in the range of Rs 660-665 levels for the upside target of Rs 710-720 levels and a stop loss below Rs 630.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 11:08 am

