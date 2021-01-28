MARKET NEWS

Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Syngene International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International


Q3FY21 revenues grew 12.6% YoY to ~Rs 584 crore driven by sustained performance from all divisions. EBITDA margins improved 58 bps YoY to 30.1% with better gross margins due to change in product mix, better procurement and energy efficiency being partly offset by higher employee and other expenditure. EBITDA grew 14.8% YoY to Rs 176 crore. Net profit grew 11.3% YoY to Rs 102 crore. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to higher depreciation and lower other income partially offset by lower tax rate.


Outlook


We remain positive on the company and maintain BUY despite the recent run up in the stock and arrive at a target price of Rs 700 (vs. Rs 635 earlier) based on ~42x FY23 EPS of Rs 16.7.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Syngene International
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

