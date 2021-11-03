MARKET NEWS

Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 34500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 34500 in its research report dated November 02, 2021.

November 03, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Cement


Shree is the third largest cement group in India with domestic cement capacity of 43.4 MT as of FY21. In the past four years, it has diversified itself from being a 100% north player to a player with capacities now in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha. It also has a presence in UAE with integrated cement capacity of 4 MT and 3.3 MT clinker (located near port in Ras-Al-Khaimah) Proximity to end user market, use of split grinding units and power capacity of 742 MW (Including 211 MW WHRS) makes it most efficient player in the industry


Outlook


With volume led expected revenue CAGR of 18.7% and expected RoCE of 20%+, we remain positive on the company. Hence maintain BUY rating We value Shree at Rs34,500 i.e.22x FY23E EV/EBITDA


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shree Cement
first published: Nov 3, 2021 11:32 am

