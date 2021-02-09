MARKET NEWS

Buy Relaxo Footwears; target of Rs 1005: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1005 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:30 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears


Relaxo Footwears (Relaxo’s) Q3FY2021 revenue was exactly in-line with our expectation at Rs. 672 crore (grew by 12%y-o-y), led by improving demand across categories and geographies. Better product mix, benign input prices led to 107 bps expansion in gross margin; saving in selling and administrative expenses resulted in OPM expanding by 519 bps to 22%. Going ahead, demand is likely to improve due to reducing COVID-19 cases leading to increased mobility and improvement in economic activities.


Outlook


We have increased our estimates for FY2021/FY2022/FY2023 by 11%/9%/8% to factor higher margin trajectory. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a PT of Rs. 1,005.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwears #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:30 pm

