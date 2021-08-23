MARKET NEWS

Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2525: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Pidilite Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2525 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

August 23, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Pidilite Industries


Pidilite Industries Limited (PIL) reported a mixed performance in Q1FY2022 with revenue beating expectation at Rs. 1,936.8 crore, while OPM slightly missed estimates at 17.9%, affected by higher input inflation; PAT stood at Rs. 217.6 crore. Domestic organic volume growth stood at 103% (on low base of 59% volume decline in Q1FY2021); Araldite contributed Rs. 70 crore to the topline; international subsidiaries registered double-digit growth. Strong demand arising from recovery in construction and home improvement activities will drive double-digit revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Raw-material inflation is expected to sustain in Q2 but will cool-off from H2FY2022.


Outlook


PIL’s dominance in the construction chemical and adhesive space and strong balance sheet make it a better play in the building material space. We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,525.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:42 pm

