MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 2385: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2385 in its research report dated May 01, 2021.

Broker Research
May 25, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent System reported a healthy set of Q4FY21 numbers. Dollar revenues increased 4.6% QoQ to US$152.8 million, mainly led by 8.6% QoQ increase in services revenues (85% of revenues) partially offset by 13.8% QoQ decline in IP led revenues (due to seasonality). In terms of verticals, growth was led by financial services (up 6.7% QoQ) and lifescience & healthcare (up 5.7% QoQ). In terms of geography, growth was led by Americas (up 2.1% QoQ) and Europe (up 18.8% QoQ). The EBIT margin expanded 50 bps QoQ to 13.2% due to lower amortisation charges. The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on the company with a revised target price of Rs 2,385 (25x PE on FY23E EPS) (earlier TP Rs 1850).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Persistent Systems #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 05:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.