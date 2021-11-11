MARKET NEWS

Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Navneet Education has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated November 10, 2021.

November 11, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Navneet Education


Navneet Education (NEL) is an educational syllabus based content provider in print and digital medium and a manufacturer of scholastic paper stationery for domestic and international markets. Over the years, the company has built a strong brand in the educational content & scholastic stationery In the state boards of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the company has a market share of 65%. It has also entered into CBSE syllabus books in other states


Outlook


We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock We value NEL at Rs 125 i.e. 12x FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Navneet Education #Recommendations
first published: Nov 11, 2021 11:36 am

