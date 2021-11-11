Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Navneet Education

Navneet Education (NEL) is an educational syllabus based content provider in print and digital medium and a manufacturer of scholastic paper stationery for domestic and international markets. Over the years, the company has built a strong brand in the educational content & scholastic stationery In the state boards of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the company has a market share of 65%. It has also entered into CBSE syllabus books in other states

Outlook

We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock We value NEL at Rs 125 i.e. 12x FY23E EPS

