MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Join The Sustainability 100+ Summit and witness the dawn of an era of sustainable development. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated October 27, 2021.

Broker Research
October 28, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
buy_27632668

buy_27632668

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is a powerful banking franchise, with promoter stake at 26% and strong promoter led management. It has a presence across the financial services value chain. CASA forms 60.6% of total deposits aiding lower costs Strong RoA of 1.8%and RoE of 12-13% make it a good profitable bank


Outlook


We stay positive on fundamentals expecting healthy business growth ahead. Thus, we maintain our BUY rating We value standalone bank at ~4.5x FY24E ABV and subsidiaries at Rs 523 post holding company discount giving SOTP target of Rs 2550


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.