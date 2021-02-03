MARKET NEWS

Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 84: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Energy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 84 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Energy


JSW Energy (JSWE)’s results reflect the impact of lower merchant sales volumes due to subdued merchant prices. However, this was partly offset by operational efficiency measures. At the consolidated level, EBITDA was down 5% YoY at INR6.0b. n Debt reduction continues, with net debt (incl. acceptances) coming in at INR73.4b (v/s INR98.1b at the end of FY20). Interest cost has also decreased 27% YoY. Furthermore, FCF generation would remain strong given ~80% of JSWE’s capacity is tied up in long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Maintain Buy, with TP of INR84/sh.


Outlook


We maintain Buy, raising our TP to INR84/sh (earlier INR73/sh), led by the higher value of its stake in JSW Steel and factoring in strong debt reduction.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #JSW Energy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:53 pm

