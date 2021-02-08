MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank (IIB) posted positive performance for Q3FY2021 with above expectation operational performance and asset quality improving on a sequential basis (reported). Moreover, even on normalised basis (proforma basis), the asset quality was well contained. Collections efficiency (CE) has been recovering; overall vehicles CE was at 96.9% and MFI was at 94.4%, which is encouraging. IIB has total provisions at 188% of GNPAs and 111% of proforma GNPA are a cushion in the present environment.


Outlook


At 1.5x/1.3x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS, we maintain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,000.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.