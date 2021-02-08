Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank (IIB) posted positive performance for Q3FY2021 with above expectation operational performance and asset quality improving on a sequential basis (reported). Moreover, even on normalised basis (proforma basis), the asset quality was well contained. Collections efficiency (CE) has been recovering; overall vehicles CE was at 96.9% and MFI was at 94.4%, which is encouraging. IIB has total provisions at 188% of GNPAs and 111% of proforma GNPA are a cushion in the present environment.

Outlook

At 1.5x/1.3x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS, we maintain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,000.

