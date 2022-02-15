Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies and primarily operates in NCT of Delhi. CNG sales contribute more than 70% of its total sales volume Sales volume grew at 6% CAGR in FY16-21

Outlook

We upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock We roll over valuation to FY24E and value IGL at Rs 475 (standalone at ~Rs 436 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS and investments at ~Rs 39)

At 12:57 hrs Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 378.55, down Rs 2.10, or 0.55 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 385.90 and an intraday low of Rs 372.10.

It was trading with volumes of 102,106 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 188,209 shares, a decrease of -45.75 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.13 percent or Rs 12.30 at Rs 380.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 604.00 and 52-week low Rs 371.65 on 14 September, 2021 and 14 February, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.33 percent below its 52-week high and 1.86 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 26,498.53 crore.

