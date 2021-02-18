MARKET NEWS

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 770: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

February 18, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


Asset quality position is strong, with the bank having front-loaded provisions (on a proforma basis), which has strengthened balance sheet; strong capital position gives it a springboard for growth. Reported GNPA / NNPA declined to 4.72% / 0.69% down by 91 bps / 40 bps q-o-q; proforma GNPA / NNPA saw just a slight rise of 6 bps / 14 bps from Q2 FY2021 levels; NIMs improved q-o-q. Stock trades at 2.8x/2.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS; we believe valuations are reasonable, considering the overall franchise value, strong capitalisation and a high PCR.


Outlook


We have accordingly fine-tuned our target multiples for the standalone bank. We maintain a Buy rating with a revised SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 770.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 18, 2021 03:11 pm

