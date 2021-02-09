MARKET NEWS

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 680: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:54 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Bank


Q3FY2021 results were strong with operational numbers in line with hopes; and asset quality performance and loan growth were encouraging. Advances growth was healthy (up 13% y-o-y and 7% q-o-q) with retail loan portfolio (65.6% of total loans) up by 15% y-o-y and 7% q-o-q. Reported GNPA / NNPA declined to 4.72% / 0.69% down by 91 bps / 40 bps q-o-q; Proforma GNPA / NNPA saw just a slight rise of 6 bps / 14 bps from Q2 FY2021 levels; NIMs improved q-o-q.


Outlook


Stock is available at 2.3x/2.1x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS; we maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 680.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:54 pm

