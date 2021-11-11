Buy HG Infra Engineering; target of Rs 885: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra Engineering is a Jaipur (Rajasthan) based infrastructure company with primary focus on roads and allied sectors. Additionally, the company is actively looking to diversify itself by targeting the railways, airport and water infra segment. Reported 28.8% revenue CAGR during FY16-21; operating margin improved consistently from 11.0% in FY16 to 16.2% in FY21 Proficient management, net debt free, superior return ratio (RoCE/RoE: >20%)

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the company We value HG Infra at a target price of Rs 885

