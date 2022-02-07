MARKET NEWS

    Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar; target of Rs 660: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dalmia Bharat Sugar has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

    February 07, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Dalmia Bharat Sugar


    Dalmia Bharat Sugar (DBS) is the only sugar company present in UP and in Maharashtra. The company has sugar crushing capacity of 38250 TCD (6 ltpa), distillery capacity of 540 KLD (16 crore litre pa), co-generation capacity of 102 MW & wind power of 16.5 MW (total 30 crore units saleable power). The company has expanded its distillery capacity from 8.5 crore litre to 16 crore litre. It would further increase its distillery capacity to 22 crore litre in the next one year through two grain based new distilleries


    Outlook


    We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value the stock at Rs 660, ascribing a multiple of 14x FY23 earnings.


    At 17:30 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries was quoting at Rs 455.40, up Rs 2.65, or 0.59 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 471.95 and an intraday low of Rs 452.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 17,875 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,201 shares, a decrease of -31.78 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.73 percent or Rs 7.70 at Rs 452.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 516.00 and 52-week low Rs 137.50 on 02 August, 2021 and 09 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 11.78 percent below its 52-week high and 231.05 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,685.98 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat Sugar #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 07:30 pm
