Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 540: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated July 26, 2021.

July 28, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer


Crompton Greaves Consumer (CGCEL) is among India’s leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) companies, present in electrical consumer durables (78% of revenue) and lighting businesses (22% of revenue). Market leader in the domestic fan industry with value market share of 24%. The company has increased focus on increasing market share in home appliances categories like (air coolers, water heater and kitchen appliances) Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of 34% & 39% (three-year average), respectively, with stringent working capital policy


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock  We value CGCEL at Rs 540 i.e. 45x P/E on FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:21 am

