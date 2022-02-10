MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Container Corporation; target of Rs 790: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Container Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated January 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 10, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Container Corporation


    Container Corporation (CCRI) reported decent 3QFY22 earnings with EBITDA at INR4.6b (+23% YoY), led by higher realization and operational efficiency.The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) will benefit CCRI significantly through: a) double stacking, b) higher load capacities, and c) reduced turnaround time, thereby leading to improved volumes and profitability.


    Outlook


    We revise our estimates marginally lower for FY22E/23E and maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR790, implying 27% potential upside


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 13:39 hrs Container Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 627.20, up Rs 10.70, or 1.74 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 629.10 and an intraday low of Rs 615.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 12,226 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 36,782 shares, a decrease of -66.76 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.09 percent or Rs 0.55 at Rs 616.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 754.10 and 52-week low Rs 492.65 on 13 September, 2021 and 11 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 16.83 percent below its 52-week high and 27.31 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,214.94 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Container Corporation #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 05:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.