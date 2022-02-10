Buy Container Corporation; target of Rs 790: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Container Corporation

Container Corporation (CCRI) reported decent 3QFY22 earnings with EBITDA at INR4.6b (+23% YoY), led by higher realization and operational efficiency.The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) will benefit CCRI significantly through: a) double stacking, b) higher load capacities, and c) reduced turnaround time, thereby leading to improved volumes and profitability.

Outlook

We revise our estimates marginally lower for FY22E/23E and maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR790, implying 27% potential upside

More Info on Trent

At 13:39 hrs Container Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 627.20, up Rs 10.70, or 1.74 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 629.10 and an intraday low of Rs 615.55.

It was trading with volumes of 12,226 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 36,782 shares, a decrease of -66.76 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.09 percent or Rs 0.55 at Rs 616.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 754.10 and 52-week low Rs 492.65 on 13 September, 2021 and 11 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.83 percent below its 52-week high and 27.31 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,214.94 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More