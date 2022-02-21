English
    Buy Coal India; target of Rs 195: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.

    February 21, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India


    Coal India (CIL) is the world’s largest pure play coal producer. In FY21, CIL produced 596 million tonnes (MT) while offtake for FY21 was at 574 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It has advanced technology in open cast mining


    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY We value CIL at Rs 195, 4.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA


    At 13:58 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 161.40, down Rs 0.90, or 0.55 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 163.60 and an intraday low of Rs 159.80.


    It was trading with volumes of 382,549 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 566,920 shares, a decrease of -32.52 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.58 percent or Rs 4.20 at Rs 167.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 203.85 and 52-week low Rs 123.45 on 06 October, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 20.82 percent below its 52-week high and 30.74 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 99,466.44 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Coal India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 06:54 pm

