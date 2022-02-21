Buy Coal India; target of Rs 195: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India

Coal India (CIL) is the world’s largest pure play coal producer. In FY21, CIL produced 596 million tonnes (MT) while offtake for FY21 was at 574 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It has advanced technology in open cast mining

Outlook

We revise our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY We value CIL at Rs 195, 4.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA

More Info on Trent

At 13:58 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 161.40, down Rs 0.90, or 0.55 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 163.60 and an intraday low of Rs 159.80.

It was trading with volumes of 382,549 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 566,920 shares, a decrease of -32.52 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.58 percent or Rs 4.20 at Rs 167.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 203.85 and 52-week low Rs 123.45 on 06 October, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.82 percent below its 52-week high and 30.74 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 99,466.44 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More