App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment & Finance; target of Rs 1764: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1764 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities's research report on Cholamandalam Investment & Finance


CIFC’s business momentum sustained through 1Q even though reporting changes (under  IND  AS)  created  some  ambiguity.  Disbursement growth (+45% YoY) continued  to  dazzle,  with  VF  leading the way. Though a higher share of lower-yielding  HCV  business  (18% of VF disbursements vs. 11% YoY) dented margins  partially, the 47bps dip could largely be attributed to the IND AS shift.  Management’s attribution of lower costs to increasing oplev (~50bps improvement) was a key positive.


Outlook


We remain constructive despite rich valuations, as  best-in-class  return  ratios  will  continue  to  inch  up (14bps over FY18-20E). Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,764 (4x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 441).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 06:30 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment and Finance #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.