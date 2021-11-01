Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a leading aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advance electronics products. Multi-product, multi-technology- diverse product range including radar, missile systems, electronic warfare & avionics, anti-submarine warfare, electro-optics, home land security, civilian products, etc Focus to increase non-defence share to ~20-25% over two to three years

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock We value BEL at Rs 250 i.e. 22x P/E on FY23E EPS

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More