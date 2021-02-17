MARKET NEWS

Buy Bata India; target of Rs 1765: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bata India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1765 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

February 17, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST

Sharekhan's research report on Bata India


Bata India’s (Bata) Q3FY2021 business recovered to ~74% of pre-COVID levels, better than a 50% revival in Q2FY2021. Higher festive sales and target customer outreach led to a 67% growth q-o-q. Gross margins stood at 51.5% versus 61% in Q3FY20 affected by an unfavourable mix as formals and fashion categories yet to revive. OPM stood at 19% versus 4.9% in Q2FY21. Receding COVID-19 cases, improvement in market sentiments and likely improvement in mobility with opening up of commercial economy/education institutions would help business get to pre-COVID level in 5-6 months.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Bata India (Bata) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,765. Stock is currently trading at 47x its FY2023E EPS and 18.6x its FY2023 EV/EBIDTA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 11, 2021 04:48 pm

