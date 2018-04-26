Buy Bajaj Auto, target Rs 3080: Mustafa Nadeem

Bajaj Auto | Motorcycle sales grew by 6% to 112,930 units vs 106,665 units sold in December 2016.

Mustafa Nadeem

Bajaj Auto witnessed a breakout from a bullish continuation candlestick pattern. A double bottom placed at Rs 2750 - 2800 now looks to be a short-term bottom for the stock while a bounce in price is expected to take the stock higher towards Rs 3080 to Rs 3100 with a stop loss below Rs 2810.

At 10:05 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,890.35, down Rs 9.55, or 0.33 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,929.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,881.15.

