you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 26, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Auto, target Rs 3080: Mustafa Nadeem

"A bounce in price is expected to take the stock higher towards Rs 3080 to Rs 3100 with a stop loss below Rs 2810," says Mustafa Nadeem, CEO at Epic Research.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bajaj Auto | Motorcycle sales grew by 6% to 112,930 units vs 106,665 units sold in December 2016.
Mustafa Nadeem

Bajaj Auto witnessed a breakout from a bullish continuation candlestick pattern. A double bottom placed at Rs 2750 - 2800 now looks to be a short-term bottom for the stock while a bounce in price is expected to take the stock higher towards Rs 3080 to Rs 3100 with a stop loss below Rs 2810.

At 10:05 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,890.35, down Rs 9.55, or 0.33 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,929.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,881.15.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bajaj Auto #Stocks Views

