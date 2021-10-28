Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 970: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India with a balance sheet size of Rs 10.5 lakh crore as on September 2021. The bank has a large footprint across India with 4679 branches Retail and SME comprise ~66% of total loans

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock We value Axis Bank at ~2.4x FY23E ABV and revise target price at Rs 970 from Rs 900 earlier.

