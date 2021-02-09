MARKET NEWS

Buy Arvind; target of Rs 68: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Arvind has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 68 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:32 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Arvind


Q3FY2021 revenue recovered to ~80% led by a strong recovery in Denim and garments segment, which stood at 81% and 89%, of pre-COVID levels. Textile business’ EBIDTA margins reverted to FY2020 levels of 12.5%, while advanced material prices stood at 14%, resulting in a 79 bps improvement in the OPM to 10.7%. Better operating leverage and higher margins from AMD would mitigate impact of a sharp increase in input prices in the near term. Debt reduced by Rs. 300 crore in last nine months.


Outlook


We broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY2022/23. We maintain our Buy recommendation with PT of Rs. 68.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Arvind #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:32 pm

