Buy Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 3170: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Amber Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3170 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Amber Enterprises


Q3FY21 was an operationally strong quarter leading to better-than-expected net profit, while normalised inventory levels led to muted revenues. Management expects Q4FY21 to be much better as inventory normalises and hopes of a strong summer. Company would be one of the key beneficiaries from import ban on ACs with refrigerants and likely expansion of PLI schemes for AC and components. Management remains optimistic about export prospects for both fully built-up units and components that can potentially emerge over the next 3-4 years.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Amber Enterprises Limited (Amber) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,170, given a strong net earnings growth outlook over FY2021E-FY2023E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:50 pm

