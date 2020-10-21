Business Insight | Worst over for Hindustan Unilever as urban-to-rural demand shift supports Q2 profit 

Looks like the worst is over for Hindustan Unilever (HUL) as the FMCG major reported an 8.7 percent increase in quarterly profit.

The net profit stood at Rs 2,009 crore for the quarter-ending September 30 against Rs 1,848 crore in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma discusses how this FMCG major was able to report profits despite the COVID-19 crisis and the road ahead.