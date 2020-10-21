172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|business-insight-worst-over-for-hindustan-unilever-as-urban-to-rural-demand-shift-supports-q2-profit-5994881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Worst over for Hindustan Unilever as urban-to-rural demand shift supports Q2 profit 

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma discusses how this FMCG major was able to report profits despite the COVID-19 crisis and the road ahead

Moneycontrol News

Looks like the worst is over for Hindustan Unilever (HUL) as the FMCG major reported an 8.7 percent increase in quarterly profit.

The net profit stood at Rs 2,009 crore for the quarter-ending September 30 against Rs 1,848 crore in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma discusses how this FMCG major was able to report profits despite the COVID-19 crisis and the road ahead.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:13 pm

tags #Business #business insight #earnings #Hindustan Unilever #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.