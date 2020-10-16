172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|business-insight-with-focus-on-atmanirbhar-bharat-india-bans-import-of-air-conditioners-with-refrigerants-5971941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | With a focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, India bans import of ACs with refrigerants

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has added split and 'other' ACs with refrigerants into the 'prohibited' category, previously under the 'free' list

Moneycontrol News

As part of its Make in India and Atmanirbhar initiative, the government has banned the import of air conditioners to boost domestic production.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has added split and 'other' ACs with refrigerants into the 'prohibited' category, previously under the 'free' list.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma brings you more details.

Close
 
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Business #business insight #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.