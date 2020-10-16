Business Insight | With a focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, India bans import of ACs with refrigerants

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has added split and 'other' ACs with refrigerants into the 'prohibited' category, previously under the 'free' list
As part of its Make in India and Atmanirbhar initiative, the government has banned the import of air conditioners to boost domestic production.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has added split and 'other' ACs with refrigerants into the 'prohibited' category, previously under the 'free' list.
Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma brings you more details.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 06:23 pm