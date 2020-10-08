Business Insight | Will the new H-1B visa curbs help US workers?

On October 6, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Labour (DOL) announced two rules that changed H-1B regulation, making it tough to hire skilled foreign workers.

The new rules include tightening the current regulations and introduces new wage rules for skilled immigration visa.

While immigration experts point out that these changes are expected to be challenged in the court, Moneycontrol Shraddha Sharma discusses whether the newly imposed restriction on H-1B visas will help US workers or not.