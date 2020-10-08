172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|business-insight-will-the-new-h-1b-visa-curbs-help-us-workers-5939891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Will the new H-1B visa curbs help US workers?

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol Shraddha Sharma discusses whether the newly imposed restriction on H-1B visas will actually help US workers. 

Moneycontrol News

On October 6, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Labour (DOL) announced two rules that changed H-1B regulation, making it tough to hire skilled foreign workers.

The new rules include tightening the current regulations and introduces new wage rules for skilled immigration visa.

While immigration experts point out that these changes are expected to be challenged in the court, Moneycontrol Shraddha Sharma discusses whether the newly imposed restriction on H-1B visas will help US workers or not.

First Published on Oct 8, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #business insight #video

