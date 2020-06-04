App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | What is digital tax and why is India under investigation?

What is the global controversy over digital taxation? Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US has decided to launch an investigation into the digital services taxes (DSTs) that have been adopted or are being considered by a number of countries to 'unfairly' target American tech companies. India too is being considered after it adopted a two percent DST in March. The tax applies only to non-resident companies, and covers online sales of goods and services to, or aimed at, persons in India.

What is digital tax and why is India under investigation by the US?  What is the global controversy over digital taxation? What will happen next? Find out answers to all these questions in this edition of Business Insight.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:27 pm

tags #countries #digital tax #Donald Trump #Google Tax #India #video #world

