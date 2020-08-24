Business Insight | Here's how weekend lockdowns are affecting businesses

Many states, including the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Jammu districts, have announced weekend lockdown or night curfew for an indefinite period.

The restrictions from Friday evenings to the end of Sunday nights might be creating supply chain disruptions according to retailers.

Even as the Centre has been reopening India in a phased manner since June, nearly a dozen states are still observing partial or weekend lockdowns.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how the Centre is planning to stem the virus infection while keeping the economy functional.