MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!

business

Business Insight | Air India bids close with multiple Expressions of Interest, what happens next?

Will the government be lucky in its efforts this time to sell the cash-strapped national carrier Air India? Well, so far, the attempt to disinvest in Air India seems to be going well. The deadline for submitting Expressions of Interest has gone by and the government has received a positive response. Find out what will happen next in this edition of Business Insight.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Business Insight

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.