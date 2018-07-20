App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Burberry destroys perfumes worth £28 million annually to guard against counterfeits

The high-end fashion label, which has destroyed unsold clothes, including perfumes and accessories worth 10 million pounds so far this year, in the last five years has done away with products worth over 90 million pounds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

British luxury brand Burberry destroyed perfumes worth 28.6 million pounds last year, to prevent unwanted items from being stolen or sold cheaply, BBC reported.

The high-end fashion label, which has destroyed unsold clothes, including perfumes and accessories worth 10 million pounds so far this year, in the last five years has done away with products worth over 90 million pounds.

"Burberry has careful processes in place to minimise the amount of excess stock we produce. On the occasions when disposal of products is necessary, we do so in a responsible manner and we continue to seek ways to reduce and revalue our waste," a company spokesperson told BBC.

It is a common practice for the retail industry to destroy products to protect intellectual property and avert illegal counterfeiting by safeguarding the supply chain so that it remains unaffected.

related news

However, Burberry clarified that destroying cosmetic items was not a practice, but a consequence of them signing a new deal with US-based cosmetic firm Coty.

“Burberry has vigilant processes in place to reduce the volume of excess stock we make. On the occasions when disposal of products is essential, we do so in an accountable manner and we continue to seek ways to moderate and revalue our waste,” added the company spokesperson

The company claimed that it takes its environmental responsibilities seriously, and recently joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular initiative to avoid waste in the industry.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:18 pm

tags #Burberry #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.