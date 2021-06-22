Bumble's 700 employees awarded week of vacation to recover from COVID-19 burnt out

The move was praised by Bumble'shead of editorial content, Clare O'Connor, who took to Twitter and said that founder Whitney Wolfe Herd had taken the action "having correctly intuited our collective burnout". (Representative image: Reuters)

Bumble Inc, a dating app where women are in charge of making the first move, has temporarily closed all of its offices on June 21 for a week to give a “much-needed break” to its employees to recover from coronavirus burnout.

The paid week off has been given to about 700 employees of Bumble and Badoo, which Bumble also owns, to combat workplace stress, according to a Bloomberg report.

The move was praised by its head of editorial content, Clare O'Connor, who took to Twitter and said that founder Whitney Wolfe Herd had taken the action "having correctly intuited our collective burnout".



.@WhitWolfeHerd gave all 700ish of us a paid week off, having correctly intuited our collective burnout. In the U.S. especially, where vacation days are notoriously scarce, it feels like a big deal. pic.twitter.com/IiGbCPHJOm

— Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) June 21, 2021

She shared a screenshot from the app saying, “Thanks for your message. The Bumble and Badoo offices are closed the week of June 21 so the entire company can take a much-needed break. I’ll be back online on June 28 and look forward to responding you then!”

The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely busy for dating apps as lockdown boredom set in and these firms had to quickly pivot to keep users engaged.

According to the firm’s most recent set of results, the number of paid users across Bumble and Badoo spiked by 30 percent to 2.8 million in the three months to March 31, compared with the same period in 2020.

The holiday announcement comes amid several tech companies have unveiled their plans for employees with coronavirus-induced restrictions now largely lifted.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, for example, have asked all vaccinated employees to come back to the office by the fall. Twitter, on the other hand, has said that it expects a many of its staff will be able to work from home indefinitely.

Other companies, such as accountancy firm KPMG, have introduced new measures to combat the fatigue some workers might feel after more than a year of working in a less-than-ideal home set-up.

Citigroup Inc announced in March that there would be just voice-only meetings on Fridays to combat burnout.