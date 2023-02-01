English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Whirlpool of India falls 3% after Q3 profit tanks 74%

    Standalone revenue from operations declined 18.3 percent on year to Rs 1,172.4 crore for the quarter

    February 01, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Whirlpool of India share price corrected more than 3 percent after the company reported a 74 percent drop in quarterly earnings on February 1. The stock closed at Rs 1,344.5 per share on the National Stock Exchange.

    The electronics and kitchen appliances maker has recorded a standalone profit at Rs 10.7 crore for the December FY23 quarter, down 74 percent from the year-ago period, impacted by negative operating performance as well as a lower topline.

    Standalone revenue from operations declined 18.3 percent on year to Rs 1,172.4 crore for the quarter.

    On the operating front, standalone EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) plunged 74 percent year-on-year to Rs 19.1 crore, with margin declining by 360 basis points to 1.6 percent compared to year-ago period on higher input cost.