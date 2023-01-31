English
    The Economic Survey 2022-23: A stock-taking report for India's economy

    This would be the first time V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) of India, will be presenting the Economic Survey 2022-2023 in his tenure. He believes the document gives a bird's eye view of economy to its citizen.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
    The pre-budget Economic Survey 2023 will be tabled by Sitharaman in Parliament on January 31

    V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India, will release the Economic Survey 2022-23 on January 31 - a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Union Budget for 2023-24 tomorrow. In a recent article, the CEA dived deep into the significance of the Economic Survey.

    The Economic Survey provides an official, detailed overview of the state of the economy in the country. "It is a practice of good governance to self-evaluate the country's economic well-being before the annual Budget exercise," he said. "The document serves the purpose of stock-taking."

    It holds the mirror for an economy, making the citizen acquainted and informing them of key economic decisions of the government in a simplified language, which has a bearing on their lives.

